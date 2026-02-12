Usitalo shines as Scots move on

Shorewood’s Maya Glasser reaches up to try and block a layup by Shorecrest’s Anna Usitalo during the 3A district playoff game on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025 in Shoreline, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep girls basketball roundup for Thursday, Feb. 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

District 1 3A Tournament (loser out)

No. 6 Shorecrest 71, No. 11 Monroe 58

SHORELINE — Anna Usitalo dominated on both ends as the Scots (10-12 overall) moved on. Usitalo led the game with 32 points and five steals while freshman Luci Trujillo added 19 points. Shorecrest will face No. 3 Stanwood in the quarterfinals. Mya Mercille (18 points) and Aspen Vanderveen (14 points) led Monroe (9-13) in the season-ending loss.

No. 10 Ferndale 46, No. 7 Everett 45

EVERETT — The Seagulls (12-10) suffered a heartbreaker to the Golden Eagles, drawing their season to a close. Everett led by 12 going into the fourth, but a late surge from Ferndale erased that advantage by the final horn. Akilah Shaw led the Seagulls with 18 points.

No. 8 Sedro-Woolley 51, No. 9 Mountlake Terrace 44

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Hawks (9-13) were eliminated in a close road clash with the Cubs.

No. 5 Mount Vernon 68, No. 12 Shorewood 44

MOUNT VERNON — The Stormrays fell to the Bulldogs, ending their season at 3-19.

District 1 2A Tournament

Archbishop Murphy 76, Anacortes 18

EVERETT — The Wildcats (17-4) ran away from the Seahawks to advance to the semifinals against Squalicum. Brooke Blachly led the way with 32 points.

Read The Herald’s full report of the game HERE.

Sehome 53, Lakewood 40

BELLINGHAM — The Cougars (14-8) dropped their opening game of the tournament, setting up a date with Bellingham in the consolation bracket.

Emerald Sound Tournament

No. 1 King’s 69, No. 8 Tyee 28

SHORELINE — The Knights (18-4) cruised to a win to open the postseason, setting up a semifinal clash with No. 5 Eastside Prep.

No. 3 Bear Creek 55, No. 6 Granite Falls 15

REDMOND — The Tigers (11-9) couldn’t keep up with the Grizzlies, now needing three straight wins to advance to the state tournament.