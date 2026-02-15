Meadowdale advances to district semis

Meadowdale’s Mia Brockmeyer drives to the hoop during the game against Shorewood on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep girls basketball roundup for Saturday, Feb. 14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

3A District 1 Tournament

No. 4 Meadowdale 68, No. 5 Mount Vernon 61

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (13-9 overall) outpaced the Bulldogs at home to clinch a semifinal spot against No. 1 Snohomish. Mia Brockmeyer continued a strong stretch with a team-high 21 points, followed by 13 points from Lisa Sonko and Lexi Zardis each.

No. 2 Edmonds-Woodway 68, No. 10 Ferndale 38

EDMONDS — The Warriors (19-3) dominated the Golden Eagles en route to a spot in the semis against Stanwood. Four players, including Finley Wichers (19), Amelia Faber (15), Zaniyah Jones (13) and Madline Kost (10) scored in the double digits.

No. 3 Stanwood 69, No. 6 Shorecrest 37

STANWOOD — The Spartans (18-4) rolled to the semifinals, downing the Scots (10-13) at home. Ellalee Wortham led the way with 15 points while Mylee LaComb (13) and Georgia Lenz (12) combined for 25 points. Anna Usitalo led Shorecrest with 16 points as the Scots will face Ferndale in the first of two loser-out consolation games.

No. 1 Snohomish 62, No. 8 Sedro-Woolley 27

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (16-6) left no doubt in their 14th straight win to advance to the semifinals against Meadowdale.

2A District 1 Tournament

Archbishop Murphy 63, Squalicum 25

MOUNT VERNON — The Wildcats (18-4) are off to State after a dominant semifinal showing. First, Archbishop Murphy will compete for the district title against Lynden.

Lakewood 51, Bellingham 38

MOUNT VERNON — The Cougars (15-8) preserved their season, needing two more consolation-bracket wins to keep their State hopes alive.

Emerald Sound Tournament

No. 1 King’s 64, No. 5 Eastside Prep 19

SHORELINE — The top-seeded Knights (19-4) clinched a spot at State and in the league title game against No. 3 Bear Creek.

4A District 1-2 Tournament (loser out)

No. 9 Mount Si 67, No. 8 Jackson 57

MILL CREEK — The Timberwolves’ season came to a close at 13-8.

No. 6 Eastlake 58, No. 11 Arlington 38

SAMMAMISH — The Eagles (11-10) were overpowered by the Wolves, ending their State hopes.