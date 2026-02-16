Everett celebrates recent opening of Mall Station

Everett Councilmember Ben Zarlingo cuts the ribbon at the Everett Transit Mall Station grand re-opening on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — City officials celebrated the recent opening of Everett Transit’s rebuilt Mall Station on Friday, almost two months after service began at the new station.

The south Everett transit hub officially opened for business in late December, but a planned grand opening for the station was delayed due to the historic flooding from multiple atmospheric rivers that swept through the region earlier that month.

The city spent $1.8 million to move and rebuild the station, one of the busiest in Everett Transit’s bus network, as the Everett Mall planned to expand its footprint with a new Topgolf facility that would occupy the space where the old station was located. The upgraded station, about 500 feet from the previous location, includes new break rooms for drivers and features a “saw-tooth” design, allowing buses to arrive and depart in any order.

The owners of the Everett Mall, Brixton Capital, contributed $200,000 toward the new station.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.