Everett Fire crews rescue four people after their raft capsizes Sunday

Everett fire crews and police respond to reports of a capsized raft on Sunday near Jetty Island. (Everett Fire Department)

Everett fire crews and police responded to reports of a capsized raft on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, near Jetty Island, Washington. (Everett Fire Department)

EVERETT — Everett fire crews were on the scene of a water rescue for a capsized raft Sunday afternoon near Jetty Island.

Around 4:14 p.m. Sunday, Everett firefighters and police responded to a report of a raft with four people on board that capsized, with one reportedly unable to get out of the water, according to an Everett Fire Department social media post. Upon arrival, first responders aboard Marine 1 discovered the individuals were already out of the water.

Fire crews towed the raft from Jetty Island and transported the individuals to the shore, Everett Fire Department spokesperson Rachael Doniger said. There were no injuries.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan