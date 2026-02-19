Truck catches fire while driver pumps gas Thursday morning

South County Fire responds to a report of a truck catching fire on Thursday at a gas station in Lynnwood. (South County Fire)

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South County Fire responds to a report of a truck catching fire on Thursday, Feb. 19, 2026, at a gas station in Lynnwood, Washington. (South County Fire)

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EVERETT — A driver was fueling his truck Thursday morning at a Lynnwood gas station when he reportedly heard a loud bang and smoke coming from the engine compartment.

Upon opening the hood, flames shot out of the engine compartment, according to a South County Fire social media post. The pump’s emergency shut-off triggered shortly after.

Just after 8:30 a.m. Thursday, South County Fire responded to the gas station on 164th Street Southwest, the post said. Around 10 minutes after receiving the call, firefighters extinguished the fire, keeping the flames from spreading to the gas pumps.

No injuries were reported.

The Snohomish County Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the incident.

South County Fire reminds individuals that if they see a fire at a gas station to not try to extinguish it themselves. Instead, they should leave the area and call 911.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com; X: @JennaMillikan