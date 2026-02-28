State girls basketball roundup and schedule

Meadowdale’s Mia Brockmeyer drives to the hoop during the game against Shorewood on Jan. 22, 2025 in Lynnwood. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Meadowdale’s Mia Brockmeyer drives to the hoop during the game against Shorewood on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2025 in Lynnwood, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state basketball tournaments.

Class 3A

No. 15 Meadowdale 54, No. 10 Enumclaw 34

AUBURN — Behind 17 points apiece from Lexi Zardis and Mia Brockmeyer, the Mavericks (16-10) advanced to Wednesday’s Round of 12 at the Tacoma Dome. Meadowdale got off to a strong start defensively, holding Enumclaw to four first-quarter points in the loser-out game.

No. 2 Snohomish 52, No. 7 Evergreen 39

BOTHELL — The Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

No. 9 Stanwood 60, No. 17 Bishop Blanchet 56

MOUNT VERNON — The Spartans blew out Bishop Blanchet.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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No. 1 Bellevue 63, No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway 46

Class 4A

No. 10 Lake Stevens 61, No. 15 Bonney Lake 33

MOUNT VERNON — The Vikings blew out Bonney Lake to earn a trip to the Tacoma Dome.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

Class 2A

Saturday

No. 4 Clarkston 58, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 51

CHENEY — Plagued by foul trouble that led to 30 Clarkston free throws and three Wildcats starters fouling out, Archbishop Murphy (18-6) lost in the opening round. The Wildcats will attempt to rebound against No. 12 Port Angeles in the Round of 12 12:15 Wednesday in the Round of 12. Brooke Blachly hit seven 3s and scored 30 in the loss.

Class 1A

Friday

No. 1 King’s 61, No. 8 Lakeside (9 Mile) 38

BOTHELL — The Knights breezed into the state quarterfinals.

Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.

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Upcoming games

Class 4A

Tacoma Dome

No. 10 Lake Stevens vs. No. 7 Bothell, 10:30 a.m., March 4

Class 3A

Tacoma Dome

No. 15 Meadowdale vs. No. 7 Evergreen, 5:30 p.m., March 4

No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 9 Stanwood, 9 p.m. March 4

No. 2 Snohomish vs. TBD, 9 p.m., March 5

Class 2A

Yakima SunDome

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 12 Port Angeles, 12:15 p.m., March 4

Class 1A

Yakima Valley SunDome

King’s vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m., March 5