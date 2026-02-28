State girls basketball roundup and schedule
Published 10:23 pm Saturday, February 28, 2026
Here are the results and upcoming schedule for local teams in all classifications of the state basketball tournaments.
Class 3A
No. 15 Meadowdale 54, No. 10 Enumclaw 34
AUBURN — Behind 17 points apiece from Lexi Zardis and Mia Brockmeyer, the Mavericks (16-10) advanced to Wednesday’s Round of 12 at the Tacoma Dome. Meadowdale got off to a strong start defensively, holding Enumclaw to four first-quarter points in the loser-out game.
No. 2 Snohomish 52, No. 7 Evergreen 39
BOTHELL — The Panthers advanced to the quarterfinals.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
No. 9 Stanwood 60, No. 17 Bishop Blanchet 56
MOUNT VERNON — The Spartans blew out Bishop Blanchet.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
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No. 1 Bellevue 63, No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway 46
Class 4A
No. 10 Lake Stevens 61, No. 15 Bonney Lake 33
MOUNT VERNON — The Vikings blew out Bonney Lake to earn a trip to the Tacoma Dome.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
Class 2A
Saturday
No. 4 Clarkston 58, No. 5 Archbishop Murphy 51
CHENEY — Plagued by foul trouble that led to 30 Clarkston free throws and three Wildcats starters fouling out, Archbishop Murphy (18-6) lost in the opening round. The Wildcats will attempt to rebound against No. 12 Port Angeles in the Round of 12 12:15 Wednesday in the Round of 12. Brooke Blachly hit seven 3s and scored 30 in the loss.
Class 1A
Friday
No. 1 King’s 61, No. 8 Lakeside (9 Mile) 38
BOTHELL — The Knights breezed into the state quarterfinals.
Read The Herald’s report of the game HERE.
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Upcoming games
Tacoma Dome
No. 10 Lake Stevens vs. No. 7 Bothell, 10:30 a.m., March 4
Tacoma Dome
No. 15 Meadowdale vs. No. 7 Evergreen, 5:30 p.m., March 4
No. 8 Edmonds-Woodway vs. No. 9 Stanwood, 9 p.m. March 4
No. 2 Snohomish vs. TBD, 9 p.m., March 5
Yakima SunDome
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy vs. No. 12 Port Angeles, 12:15 p.m., March 4
Yakima Valley SunDome
King’s vs. TBD, 5:30 p.m., March 5