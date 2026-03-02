Diver dies following distress call Saturday morning

EVERETT — A diver died Saturday morning after first responders received a distress call at the Mukilteo Community Beach Park.

Around 10 a.m. Saturday, fire crews responded to a 911 call that reported a diver in distress, according to Mukilteo Fire Department Chief Glen Albright. Upon arrival, first responders discovered that bystanders were already performing CPR on the victim.

First responders attempted life-saving care, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, Albright said. No further details about the victim have been released at this time.

