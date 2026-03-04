Everett could add penalty for exposing children to drugs

EVERETT — The city of Everett is considering approval of a new ordinance that would create criminal penalties for people who expose children to dangerous drugs.

Police say the ordinance would fill a gap currently left in state law, which makes it a crime for people to knowingly or intentionally allow a child or adult in their care to ingest or inhale methamphetamine. Violating that law is a felony.

But that law only applies to methamphetamine, as well as other substances used in the manufacturing of that drug. It does not specifically address other illicit drugs. The proposed ordinance would make it a gross misdemeanor to expose children, either knowingly or recklessly, to drugs classified as Schedule I or II, through the children ingesting the drug itself or the smoke of a drug.

Drugs classified as Schedule I and II in Washington include heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, cocaine, morphine and ecstasy, among many others.

Everett police detective Doug Purcell said the department has investigated at least 32 overdoses involving children since 2019. About a third of those involved children age 3 or younger, he said at the Feb. 25 council meeting. The new ordinance’s main target is fentanyl.

“It’s clear that fentanyl is in our community, and reckless handling is allowing children to come into unintentional contact with these dangerous substances,” Purcell said.

Some drugs listed as Schedule I or II substances, like fentanyl or morphine, have medicinal uses as pain relievers. The ordinance carves out an exception for those cases, and does not apply to individuals who provide children with the substances with a valid prescription for health care services. The ordinance also doesn’t regulate violations of the state law already applying to methamphetamine.

If the state approves a law that would take precedence over the ordinance, the city ordinance would no longer be in effect, it reads. The proposed ordinance is similar to others in municipalities across the state, including Pierce County, said Lacey Offut, an attorney at the city.

Violators of the new ordinance could be sentenced with up to 364 days in jail and a $5,000 fine. A vote on the ordinance is scheduled for March 11.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.