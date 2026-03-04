Lettter: Save the salmon, but for our plates, not to feed killer whales

I’m so tired of hearing about the precious orca whales’ food supply.

Why aren’t we more concerned for humans’ food supply of fresh, chinook salmon? The fish of the sea are for us to eat! Will someone please reply and tell me what good are killer whales to most of us! Their first name is killer! I’m all for restoring efforts to save salmon, but for humans’ nourishment, not another animal. Human fishermen very livelihood depends on chinook salmon. How about we care about people first in our save campaigns.

Lawrence East

Everett

Editor’s note: We’ll bite. Folks, why should we bother saving orca whales? Kids, you, too. Send your letters with your name, address and phone number to letters@heraldnet.com. Letters of 250 words or fewer won’t be edited for length.