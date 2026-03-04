Nehring: ‘Current tax increase communication is not enough’

EVERETT — County Council member Nate Nehring announced a proposal Tuesday to add to existing communications procedures whenever the council considers ordinances that would increase taxes, a press release said.

The measure would require council staff to provide formal notification to local news outlets, post notice on the County Council’s official webpage and share the news across the council’s social media accounts whenever an ordinance that would raise taxes is scheduled for consideration.

Currently, all ordinances are publicly posted in accordance with state and local notice requirements. Scheduled public hearings, which list motions and ordinances up for a vote, are posted at snohomishcountywa.gov/2134.

“Tax increases directly affect every resident and business in our community,” Nehring said in the release. “Our responsibility is not only to deliberate thoughtfully, but also to ensure the public has timely, accessible information about proposals that impact their wallets. This measure is about openness, accountability, and public engagement.”

There are already strong rules in place for notification around all motions, Council member Megan Dunn said in an email. Instead, she would rather see something that addresses the county’s ability to pay for and provide basic services, or helps residents struggling to pay for groceries, she said.

“This proposal changes nothing in practice. A tax increase would require an ordinance, and all ordinances are given a public hearing with strict official notice and public notification,” Dunn said. “I will assume some good intention, although I’m struggling to see how this ordinance isn’t deliberately divisive.”

Nehring said this proposal adds additional communication for these specific ordinances beyond what is required.

“It’s enhancing the public awareness that currently exists in code,” he said in an interview Tuesday.

Notifying all Snohomish County media outlets and posting ordinances on the council’s social media pages are not requirements at this time, Nehring said. The proposal would also create a new page on the council website dedicated to notifying tax increase ordinances, he said.

Nehring was inspired by a county ordinance in Utah that requires notifications be mailed to all residences, which would cost too much money, he said.

“We opted to instead do these options, which are at no cost other than the staff time it takes,” Nehring said.

The proposal was introduced during Tuesday’s council meeting and assigned to the Finance, Budget and Administration Committee. The council will vote on the proposal on a future date following committee deliberations.

County Council agendas can be viewed at snohomish.legistar.com/calendar.aspx.

