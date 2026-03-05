Evergreen State Fair receives capital improvement grant

Addison Tubbs washes her cow Skor during load-in before the start of the Evergreen State Fair in August 2024 in Monroe.

EVERETT — The Evergreen State Fair was recently awarded $89,225 in grant funding to help complete the park’s planned 2026 capital improvements, a press release said.

Three grants from the Washington State Department of Agriculture Capital Improvement Grant Program will allow the fair to purchase new swine pen panels, replace an existing drive-through gate with an electric sliding gate to improve emergency access, and repair the display hall roof.

“Distinct within the county park system, the Fair Park is primarily supported through revenues generated onsite, supplemented by grant funding and limited external construction dollars,” Evergreen State Fair Park Manager Mike Ohlsen said in the release. “This self-sustaining model underscores the importance of strategic planning and ongoing capital investment to preserve and enhance the facilities for future generations.”

Other improvements planned for 2026 include a grandstand roof replacement, network and technology upgrades, asphalt repairs and longhouse heating and cooling system upgrades.

Park officials will fund these projects, and others, with real-estate tax dollars, to which Snohomish County Parks contributes around $300,000 a year, spokesperson Rose Intveld said in an email.

