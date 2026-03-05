Letter: I don’t understand why Democrats in Congress hate America

I don’t understand. Democrats shut down the federal government for 43 days over Obamacare payments. Now they have shut down Homeland Security over deportations of criminal illegal aliens, despite the fact that Immigration and Customs Enforcement is fully funded through 2029. Democrats also refuse to support the SAVE Act that would prevent non-citizens from voting in our elections, despite support by 84 percent of the public. Democrats care more about illegal aliens than they do about American citizens.

I understand that some Democrats suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, but I don’t understand why they seem to hate our country.

Doug Roulstone

Snohomish