Stanwood dancers prepare for world championships

EVERETT — Two Stanwood dancers were selected to represent Team USA at an international tap competition in Prague, Czech Republic, a press release said.

On Oct. 20, Rachel Long, a Stanwood Camano High School freshman, and Madison Welte, a second-grader at Saratoga School, will compete in the 2026 World Tap Dance Championships.

Madison might be the youngest dancer accepted into the Team USA tap circuit, which typically doesn’t consider dancers until age nine. However, she earned a spot because of her ability and technical skill, even at such a young age.

Both have grown up training at The Dance Project NW, led by Madison’s mother, Amber Welte.

“Watching them earn this opportunity together is a moment our families and our community will never forget,” Welte said in the release.

To help with production fees and travel costs, Welt and Rachel’s mother, Nichole Long, set up a GoFundMe at bit.ly/RoadToPrague26.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylo.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay