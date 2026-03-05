State cuts could reduce local dual-credit programs

Two students walk along a path through campus in 2022 at Everett Community College in Everett. A proposed $14 million statewide cut to Running Start would amount to a $200,000 to $300,000 budget reduction at Everett Community College, limiting the number of classes the college can pay for per student. (Ryan Berry / The Herald)

EVERETT — Proposed cuts to the state budget could affect more than 3,000 students at Snohomish County school districts who participate in a dual-credit program with local colleges.

Through the state’s Running Start program, high school students can take classes at local community colleges for free. Some even take enough classes to complete an associate degree along with a high school diploma.

All three proposed state budgets — from Gov. Bob Ferguson, the House and the Senate — include a $14 million cut to Running Start statewide. Similar reductions are also included in a separate Senate bill. At Everett Community College, that would amount to a $200,000 to $300,000 budget reduction, limiting the number of classes the college can pay for per student.

“We are so happy they’re not ending the program, but they are cutting some of the funds, which will slow the momentum for some students,” said Chemene Crawford, president of Everett Community College. “So I’m very happy that they’ve chosen to not end the program because I do believe that the legislators know Running Start is a winner.”

At Everett Public Schools, students who participate in Running Start are much more likely to attend a four-year college after high school, said Jeanne Willard, executive director of college and career readiness for the district. Full-time Running Start students take classes to meet high school graduation requirements while diving into a field they’re passionate about, she said.

“When a kid can take on (more classes) and do all of that, there’s a lot of momentum,” Willard said. “You kind of get in the flow, you’re taking all of the pieces, and for it to be cut back, you just might make other choices.”

A large benefit of the Running Start program is that students can save money on college tuition, Willard said. About 500 students at Everett Public Schools participate in Running Start each year, she said.

“Running Start is really benefiting the students who need it most, directly,” Willard said. “So students are going to have fewer credits that they’re going to take to whatever college or university they go on to that have been paid for.”

In 2023, the Legislature approved an increase in the number of classes students could take. This year’s proposed cuts would bring the course load back to pre-2023 levels.

Since the expansion, schools have seen large increases in summer participation because current funding levels allow students to take classes year-round. Everett Community College saw a double-digit percentage increase in enrollment last summer, Crawford said.

“We do think a good part of that, not all of it, but a good part of it, had to do with Running Start students being able to take more credits during the summer because the funding was there,” she said.

Edmonds College also saw a large increase in Running Start summer enrollment after 2023, from about 45 students to more than 300, Edmonds College President Amit Singh said. He said low-income students who may not be able to pay out-of-pocket for college classes could feel the cuts the most.

“It gives opportunity and hope to so many people, saves you time and money, and puts you on a track where you can finish your degree sooner, earn money and support your family,” he said.

Lawmakers will continue working on the budget until the Legislative session ends March 12.

