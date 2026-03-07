Raise a glass to Snohomish County’s best breweries

The votes are in! Our Best Of 2025 winners have been officially announced, celebrating the businesses our community loves most. From local favorites to hidden gems, here are your top picks for the ‘Best Brewery’:

First Place: Sound to Summit

S2S has gone through quite a great journey to get to where it is today.

Originally started in 2014, this brewery has always focused on one important belief: “brew great beer and people will come”. Trends may come and go, they believe that by focusing on beers built decidedly true to style will inspire our community just as much as it inspires them, they’ve been able to do some great things together, and keep at it for the long haul.

While that is a little cliché, the belief still holds true today. Focus on creating an excellent craft beer that people want to enjoy before or after their adventure in the PNW. Combined with a fun environment that makes people feel welcomed. There are plenty of breweries in the Snohomish area that people can enjoy, but if you want a warm, friendly atmosphere with great food, there is really only one S2S.

Second Place: In the shadow

Third Place: Scuttlebutt

