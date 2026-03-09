Letter: Pay no attention to scare tactics on voter ID

Regarding the recent editorial on voter I.D. legislation in Congress (“Oppose efforts to deny elgible voters their right,” The Herale, Feb. 24): The article is full of misconceptions and scare tactics.

It makes it sound like you will not be able to vote unless you dig up your birth certificate or have a passport. This is not true. All you need is an enhanced drivers license. You need to show a drivers license to buy alcohol, right?

It says you might have to give them the last four digits of your SS number. Oh the horror! God, I hate that word “disenfranchised,” a favorite buzz word for Democrats.

Millions lack access to a birth certificate? I got mine even born out of state very easy. If Democrats had their way the undocumented would be allowed to vote and noncitizens here on green cards. Then today The Herald ran a cartoon showing Republicans upset because the polls were showing they were in trouble on the subject. Wrong.

Both Gallup and a recent Pew research poll shows overwhelming support for voter I.D. Even 71 percent of Democrats agree with it and 83 percent of everybody agrees. It’s just common sense to have to show I.D. for lots of things in life. But, the scare tactics continue. Millions won’t be “disenfranchised” and unable to vote.

Brian Gillow

Everett