Letter: America, do you want an authoritarian nation?

In some countries the leaders demand personal loyalty above principle. Those leaders are seen to paste their names on public buildings, revel at likenesses of themselves, surround themselves in gilded opulence, rewrite history and brutally promote obedience with a paramilitary force answering only to them.

They make a point of gaining personal wealth through graft and corruption. We call those leaders dictators. Is this what we want in America?

Dave Crosby

Camano Island