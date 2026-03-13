Lakewood holds off furious comeback

Prep baseball roundup for Thursday, March 12:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Lakewood 10, South Whidbey 9

ARLINGTON — The Cougars (1-0) survived a late surge from the visiting Falcons to win their opener. Lakewood got out to a 9-0 lead, bordering on the run rule in the sixth, before South Whidbey scored nine in the top of the seventh to potentially extend the game. But a clutch two-out single from Drew Egger (2-for-3, 3 runs, 2 RBI) walked it off for Lakewood after a South Whidbey balk.

Grady Dunc (2-for-3) and Bryson McAllister (1-for-3, run) each brought in three runs for Lakewood, as McAllister had the team’s sole extra-base hit on a two-RBI triple in the sixth. Brayden McAllister struck out three of the four batters he saw in one inning to earn the win.

Shorewood 5, King’s 4

SHORELINE — A five-run third inning powered the Stormrays (1-1) to their first win of the season. Danny Morgan (1-for-3, run, 4 RBI) did 80% of that damage, hitting a grand slam to break the game open for Shorewood.

Lorenzo Jaramillo (run) was Shorewood’s most consistent bat in a 3-for-3 day with a double and an RBI while Reid Oliveto (3.0 IP, 4 H, 3 K) earned the win. John and Nate Bjella each doubled for King’s (0-1).

Glacier Peak 3, Woodinville 2

WOODINVILLE — Atticus Quist (run, RBI) wore a pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh to give the Grizzlies (1-0) a comeback road win. Quist and Lucas Keller (run) each stole a base for GP as none of the Grizzlies’ three runs in the final two frames came off hits. Emmett Brown earned the win with six Ks to one hit allowed in four innings.

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Orcas Island 5, Mariner 1

Marysville Pilchuck at Lake Stevens, canceled

Darrington at Crosspoint Christian, postponed