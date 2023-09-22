Dick’s Drive-In announces new south Everett location
Published 3:00 pm Friday, September 22, 2023
EVERETT — Everett burger enthusiasts will soon be able to satisfy their cravings faster than ever before.
Local fast-food legend Dick’s Drive-In will open its 10th location in south Everett in 2025, the company announced Friday.
The chain recently agreed to purchase the future site of the restaurant at 1629 Center Road in Everett, just north of Airport Way on Highway 99, according to a press release. The property was formerly a Mexican restaurant, the now-closed Corazon Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina.
Dick’s only foray into Snohomish County has been its Edmonds location at 21910 Highway 99, opened in 2011. Its food truck, featuring a full menu of burgers, fries and shakes, occasionally makes stops at the Port of Everett on Saturdays for its “Lunch and Launch” events.
“We know our customers north of Edmonds have been waiting patiently for us to look north again,” Jasmine Donovan, Dick’s Drive-In’s president, said in the release. “We’ve been working hard to build our capacity to grow sustainably and are very excited to bring Dick’s Drive-Ins to Everett.”
The Everett property purchase won’t be finalized until the completion of county feasibility studies and permitting processes.
The local chain opened its first location in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood back in 1954 and has been churning out hand-spun shakes and no-frills burgers at breakneck speed into the wee hours of the morning ever since.
The new Everett location is estimated to create about 50 new jobs.
Riley Haun: 425-339-3192; riey.haun@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @RHaunID.