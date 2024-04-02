Dick’s Drive-In on track to open in Everett in summer 2025

Dick’s Drive-In announced it has signed an agreement to purchase property in south Everett at 1629 Center Road. The site is north of Airport Road on Highway 99 and will be home to the companies tenth location. (Map provided by Dick’s Drive-In)

FILE - In this April 17, 2014 photo, Ryan Peterson prepares french fries at a Dick’s Drive-In restaurant in Seattle. The Institute for Supply Management, a group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for April on Monday, May 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

FILE - In this April 17, 2014 photo, Ryan Peterson prepares french fries at a Dick’s Drive-In restaurant in Seattle. The Institute for Supply Management, a group of purchasing managers, issues its index of non-manufacturing activity for April on Monday, May 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

EVERETT — Dick’s Drive-In announced plans last September for a new location in Everett near the corner of Airport Road and Evergreen Way.

Yet a pink stucco building at the planned location remains intact, with a sign that reads: “Mariachi every Friday.”

The property at 1629 Center Road, not far from the Home Depot, was formerly Corazon Restaurante Mexicano & Cantina. According to the county assessor’s office, the property has not yet changed hands. It will be at least another year before the Center Road restaurant opens and patrons can walk up to the window for a $2.45 plain hamburger, or $2.55 with ketchup and a small amount of mustard.

“We continue to work with Snohomish County and are optimistic that we will be able to obtain the necessary permits to build a new Dick’s Drive-In in South Everett,” Dick’s spokesperson Lena Duckworth said in an email. “If all goes well, this location will be serving customers by summer 2025.”

A new structure will be built, Duckworth said.

Everett will have the 10th Dick’s in the state and the second in Snohomish County. The Edmonds location at 21910 Highway 99 opened in 2011.

Those who can’t wait can get a quick fix at the Dick’s food truck in Everett on Wednesday.

Dick’s food trucks come to the area on a rotating basis. A Dick’s truck is slated to be at the Beverly Food Truck Park, 6631 Beverly Blvd., in Everett from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. On Thursday, grab a Dick’s lunch in Arlington at 172nd Street NE and 51st Avenue NE.

The takeout-only burger joint charges extra for basic condiments, but people line up anyway. Not only for bread and meat, but also for creamy shakes and hand-cut fries. It has pretty much been that case for 70 years, when the first Dick’s opened in Seattle’s Wallingford neighborhood.

Each new Dick’s Drive-In store creates about 50 new jobs, a press release said.

The website lists starting hourly pay at $21, up to $26.

“All Dick’s crew members earn a base wage starting at $21/hr (at all locations), up to $26/hr (when fully trained) with weekly pay,” the site says. “Shift Managers earn up to $7/hour over-and-above their base wage. Store Managers earn considerably more and all are promoted from within the company.”

Andrea Brown: 425-339-3443; abrown@heraldnet.com; Twitter: @reporterbrown.