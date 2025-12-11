Selection of teams for NCAA football playoffs indefensible

The continuing saga and explanation that the College Football Playoff Selection Committee has offered after they selected the 12-team participants for the national football title has provided interesting details about their deliberations and the so-called process used.

It has been interesting to read the explanations that the chairman of the committee, Hunter Yurachek, has offered about why they selected the University of Miami and the University of Alabama over the University of Notre Dame is full of unmentionables.

Yurachek, director of athletics at the University of Arkansas since 2017, has not mentioned this one small fact that might have pushed him in favor of the University of Miami instead of Notre Dame.

The University of Alabama has become the first three-loss team to play for the CFP championship. Up until the final weekend of the regular season, Notre Dame had been ranked ahead of the University of Miami. Neither Notre Dame nor the University of Miami played that weekend. The University of Alabama did play and lost that game to the University of Georgia, 28-7.

Notre Dame played and handily defeated the University of Arkansas this season on Sept. 27, 2024 by a whopping score of 56-13.

Yurachek probably should have recused himself in the final selection vote as well as any representatives of the University of Miami and the Notre Dame if they had a represented on the Committee. Yurachek convoluted blab has not helped his credibility. The selection of the University of Alabama is yet another questionable issue!

Politics, money and greed continues to spread.

Ignacio Castro Jr.

Edmonds