Edmonds-Woodway boys start 9-0 with close win

Edmonds-Woodway’s DJ Karl reacts to making a three-point shot during the 3A boys quarterfinal game against Lincoln on Thursday, March 6, 2025 in Tacoma, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Saturday, Dec. 28:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Edmonds-Woodway 67, Renton 61

EDMONDS — The Warriors (9-0 overall) stayed perfect by holding off the RedHawks’ second-half comeback bid at home. DJ Karl hit all five of his free throws and scored 10 in the fourth quarter in a 29-point showing, while Grant Williams (14) and William Alseth (11) combined for 25. Isaac Elegan led Renton with 21 points.

Meadowdale 64, Blaine 37

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (8-1) won every quarter en route to a comfortable win over the Borderites. Noah Million led the effort with 20 points on six 3-pointers while Khalil Botley (four steals) scored 12 and Hassan Motley added 10 points.

Greenwood (Ky.) 53, Everett 50

EL CAJON (CALIF.) — The Seagulls (5-3) fell to the Gators of Bowling Green, Ky. at the Surf ‘N Slam tournament in San Diego in their opening game. Henry Selders (17), Michael Selders (12), and Noah Owens (11) all had double-digit scoring games for Everett while Isaiah Summers paced Greenwood with 26 points.

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King’s 51, Adelanto (Calif.) 40

Bothell 93, Mariner 65

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Non-league

Monroe 60, Lakewood 46

MONROE — Mya Mercille erupted for 28 points as the Bearcats (4-4) took down the Cougars (2-4) at home. Aspen Vanderveen added nine for Monroe while Karly Stewart scored a team-high 22 points for Lakewood.

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King’s 58, Guyer (Texas) 56

Arlington 63, Newport 48

Ballard 64, Sultan 23