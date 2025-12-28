Edmonds-Woodway boys start 9-0 with close win
Published 9:47 am Sunday, December 28, 2025
Prep basketball roundup for Saturday, Dec. 28:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Edmonds-Woodway 67, Renton 61
EDMONDS — The Warriors (9-0 overall) stayed perfect by holding off the RedHawks’ second-half comeback bid at home. DJ Karl hit all five of his free throws and scored 10 in the fourth quarter in a 29-point showing, while Grant Williams (14) and William Alseth (11) combined for 25. Isaac Elegan led Renton with 21 points.
Meadowdale 64, Blaine 37
LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (8-1) won every quarter en route to a comfortable win over the Borderites. Noah Million led the effort with 20 points on six 3-pointers while Khalil Botley (four steals) scored 12 and Hassan Motley added 10 points.
Greenwood (Ky.) 53, Everett 50
EL CAJON (CALIF.) — The Seagulls (5-3) fell to the Gators of Bowling Green, Ky. at the Surf ‘N Slam tournament in San Diego in their opening game. Henry Selders (17), Michael Selders (12), and Noah Owens (11) all had double-digit scoring games for Everett while Isaiah Summers paced Greenwood with 26 points.
— — — — — —
King’s 51, Adelanto (Calif.) 40
Bothell 93, Mariner 65
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Non-league
Monroe 60, Lakewood 46
MONROE — Mya Mercille erupted for 28 points as the Bearcats (4-4) took down the Cougars (2-4) at home. Aspen Vanderveen added nine for Monroe while Karly Stewart scored a team-high 22 points for Lakewood.
— — — — — —
King’s 58, Guyer (Texas) 56
Arlington 63, Newport 48
Ballard 64, Sultan 23