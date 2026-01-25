No thanks to invitation to join state Republican Party

I recently received an invitation to join the state GOP. I laughed at the ridiculousness of the ask, until I realized how sad it was. You see, I have a conscience.

Jackson Browne’s song, “lives in the balance” wants to know who the men in the shadows are. Today, those men have come out into the open where the size of your bank account dictates the “justice” or “empathy” you will receive. They claim that what we see with our own eyes isn’t always the truth.

We can all agree that murderers belong behind bars. My question is, what don’t many understand about those orchestrating the circumstances that create death of the countless and nameless all over the world? (i.e. Donald’s neglectful disinformation in the first term with covid; Marco Rubio, dismantling the U.S. AID; Elon Musk slashing Social Security adjacent programs (SNAP), RFK Jr. disregarding vaccine efficacy; Kristi Noem, hater of both animals and people.) They haven’t pulled the trigger, except Kristi, but in any other crime they would be guilty of collaborating, if not ring leaders. Or the “Big Beautiful Bill” voted in by most Republicans who claim to represent their voters. Only 50,000 deaths annually are expected from that. When will they pay for their lack of morals? And what about two-thirds of a Supreme Court (so called Christians all) that permit this powerful unitary executive?

Finally, there’s Russell Vought, co-author of Project 2025; the man who only recently came out of the shadows. His perverted desire to create a white Christian male-dominated country is the basis for all that we see. He is even on tape explaining the logic behind this ‘bait and switch’ presidency. How does Stephen Miller fit so enthusiastically into Russell Vought’s Christian fever dream? I won’t even touch on the Saudi crown prince’s involvement with our country, or turning our backs on Ukraine.

Now, tack on ICE’s death toll, created by Trump’s own private army of sociopaths.

Wimpy Republicans with a conscience have kept their mouths shut, hoping Democrats can win the argument, putting their income above their constituents. Most serious Republicans have left the party. How does any of the above make this country better? The government is supposed to help its people, not use and abuse them. Eventually, if not stopped, it’ll come for you.

Nancy Cooper

Stanwood