Snohomish County projects get funding from federal bill

A train sits on the tracks that intersects with 156th Street Northeast on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A train sits on the tracks that intersects with 156th Street Northeast on Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026 in Marysville, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — Elected officials secured funding for a number of Snohomish County infrastructure projects through recently approved federal spending bills, lawmakers announced.

On Tuesday, the U.S. House of Representatives approved a spending deal to continue funding much of the government through the end of September. President Donald Trump signed the bill into law Tuesday.

The following projects in Snohomish County received federal funding appropriations as part of the spending bill, according to press releases from Rep. Suzan DelBene (D-Medina) and Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA):

• Arlington will receive $850,000 to build a multi-use trail along Highway 531 to provide a pathway for pedestrians and cyclists.

• Bothell will receive $1.1 million to go toward improving water utilities in the Woodcrest neighborhood.

• Edmonds will receive $850,000 to help pay for a new, larger food bank in a new location.

• The Port of Edmonds will receive $1.2 million for part of a project that will strengthen a seawall and replace a boardwalk.

• The Port of Everett will receive $250,000 to rebuild a dock in its South Marina.

• Marysville will receive $4.1 million to help fund an overcrossing at a railroad track along 156th Street NE.

• Monroe will receive $850,000 to help study and design five railroad crossings throughout the city, in an effort to improve safety emergency response.

• Mountlake Terrace will receive $850,000 to help pay for repairs to the city’s library, where it operates a warming and cooling center.

• Snohomish will receive $3.2 million that will go toward a new campus for the city’s fire and police departments.

• Community Transit will receive $2 million to be put toward the expansion of its Swift Green Line.

• EvergreenHealth Monroe will receive $1.5 million for an expansion of its specialty care facilities.

• The Snohomish Conservation District will receive $1.2 million to go toward an all-ages educational facility known as the Snohomish County Natural Resources Center.

• Snohomish County will receive $1 million that will go toward widening the on and off ramps at northbound State Route 525.

• Sno-Isle Libraries will receive $250,000 to help fund an early learning library in Lake Stevens.

• The Washington State Department of Transportation will receive $1 million to go toward multimodal transportation along Alderwood Mall Parkway from Highway 525 to 168th Street SW.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.