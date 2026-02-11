Meadowdale hangs on, advances in districts

Meadowdale’s Noah Million reacts after making a three point shot during the game against Snohomish on Monday, Jan. 5, 2026 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 11:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

BOYS BASKETBALL

District 1 3A Tournament (loser out)

No. 7 Meadowdale 60, No. 10 Ferndale 57

LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (17-6) led by as many as 20 points, but fended off a late push from the Golden Eagles to keep their season alive. Nolan Lee paced Meadowdale with 18 points while Noah Million (13 points) pulled down 12 of the Mavericks’ 37 rebounds. Orion Ezeonwuka also had 13 points and seven rebounds as Meadowdale prepares for No. 2 Monroe in the quarterfinals. Tracen Pazaski had a game-high 24 points for Ferndale.

No. 6 Everett 57, No. 11 Lynnwood 48

EVERETT — The Seagulls (15-8) ended the Royals’ (8-15) season to secure a spot in the quarterfinals against No. 3 Snohomish.

No. 8 Mount Vernon 69, No. 9 Shorecrest 59

MOUNT VERNON — The Scots couldn’t overcome the Bulldogs as their campaign came to a close at 9-14.

No. 5 Sedro-Woolley 71, No. 12 Stanwood 58

SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Spartans (5-17) fell to the Cubs, ending their season in the opening round.

District 1 2A Tournament

Lakewood 68, Burlington-Edison 56

ARLINGTON — The Cougars (14-6) downed the Tigers after leading 34-17 at halftime to advance to the district semifinal against Lynden. Five Lakewood players eclipsed double-digits, headlined by 13 points from Caleb Greenland, 12 from both Derek Wilson and Chase Kirkpatrick, 11 from Justin Nyamache and 10 from Drew Egger.

Sehome 73, Archbishop Murphy 56

BELLINGHAM — The Wildcats (11-10) were outpaced in their first postseason action, needing three straight wins now to advance to the district crossover game.

Emerald Sound Tournament

No. 1 King’s 85, No. 8 South Whidbey 51

SHORELINE — The top-seeded Knights (16-5) made short work of the Falcons to advance to the semifinals. The result put King’s one win away from a spot in the state tournament.

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GIRLS BASKETBALL

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 55, Cascade 27