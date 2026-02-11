Meadowdale hangs on, advances in districts
Published 10:30 pm Wednesday, February 11, 2026
Prep basketball roundup for Wednesday, Feb. 11:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
BOYS BASKETBALL
District 1 3A Tournament (loser out)
No. 7 Meadowdale 60, No. 10 Ferndale 57
LYNNWOOD — The Mavericks (17-6) led by as many as 20 points, but fended off a late push from the Golden Eagles to keep their season alive. Nolan Lee paced Meadowdale with 18 points while Noah Million (13 points) pulled down 12 of the Mavericks’ 37 rebounds. Orion Ezeonwuka also had 13 points and seven rebounds as Meadowdale prepares for No. 2 Monroe in the quarterfinals. Tracen Pazaski had a game-high 24 points for Ferndale.
No. 6 Everett 57, No. 11 Lynnwood 48
EVERETT — The Seagulls (15-8) ended the Royals’ (8-15) season to secure a spot in the quarterfinals against No. 3 Snohomish.
No. 8 Mount Vernon 69, No. 9 Shorecrest 59
MOUNT VERNON — The Scots couldn’t overcome the Bulldogs as their campaign came to a close at 9-14.
No. 5 Sedro-Woolley 71, No. 12 Stanwood 58
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The Spartans (5-17) fell to the Cubs, ending their season in the opening round.
Lakewood 68, Burlington-Edison 56
ARLINGTON — The Cougars (14-6) downed the Tigers after leading 34-17 at halftime to advance to the district semifinal against Lynden. Five Lakewood players eclipsed double-digits, headlined by 13 points from Caleb Greenland, 12 from both Derek Wilson and Chase Kirkpatrick, 11 from Justin Nyamache and 10 from Drew Egger.
Sehome 73, Archbishop Murphy 56
BELLINGHAM — The Wildcats (11-10) were outpaced in their first postseason action, needing three straight wins now to advance to the district crossover game.
No. 1 King’s 85, No. 8 South Whidbey 51
SHORELINE — The top-seeded Knights (16-5) made short work of the Falcons to advance to the semifinals. The result put King’s one win away from a spot in the state tournament.
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GIRLS BASKETBALL
Wesco 4A
Kamiak 55, Cascade 27