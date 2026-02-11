Sound Transit to test extra trains between Lynnwood, Seattle

People walk under the Mountlake Terrace Station light rail tracks on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

People walk under the Mountlake Terrace Station light rail tracks on Wednesday, July 30, 2025 in Mountlake Terrace, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Sound Transit will begin its final testing phase for the soon-to-open 2 Line on Saturday, the regional transit agency announced Tuesday, in a move that will allow riders to board extra Link light rail trains traveling between Lynnwood and downtown Seattle.

Beginning Valentine’s Day, the transit agency will operate “simulated service” between Lynnwood and the International District/Chinatown Station, running 1 Line and 2 Line light rail trains along the corridor that passengers will be able to board. This will double the frequency of trains running between Snohomish County and Seattle, meaning a train is set to arrive about every four minutes during peak hours.

The testing is a final step before Sound Transit finally opens its long-awaited light rail connection across Lake Washington on March 28, creating a direct connection between Snohomish County, downtown Seattle and Eastside cities like Bellevue and Redmond.

Trains on the 1 Line will feature a green square and will travel all the way to Federal Way. 2 Line trains, featuring a blue square will only carry passengers as far south as the International District/Chinatown station before continuing across Lake Washington.

In a blog post Tuesday, Sound Transit wrote that it will carefully monitor the operations as testing begins. If trains fall behind schedule, the agency may stop allowing passengers on southbound 2 Line trains to keep testing going and regular 1 Line operations moving.

Will Geschke: 425-339-3443; william.geschke@heraldnet.com; X: @willgeschke.