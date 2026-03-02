Public Works accepting proposals for Granite Falls Bridge donation

EVERETT — Plans are underway to find a new home for the historic, 92-year-old Granite Falls Bridge.

As previously reported, the Snohomish County Council unanimously voted on Feb. 18 to donate the Granite Falls Bridge 102. Public Works is now accepting proposals from states, localities or private entities willing to move and repurpose the bridge while preserving the features that give it historical significance, a press release said.

“Because the bridge holds historical and cultural significance to the community and is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, we hope the main span can be moved and repurposed in some way,” Said Kelly Snyder, Snohomish County Public Works Director, in the release. “While the county doesn’t seek payment for the structure, the new owner will be responsible for transportation of the truss to a new location, reassembly and ongoing maintenance.”

The bridge’s historic significance comes from its unique 160-foot arched truss system.

“Bridge 102 is thought to be one of the oldest three-hinged deck truss bridges still standing in Washington, if not the oldest,” Snohomish County Engineer Doug McCormick said in the release. “The first steel deck truss bridges in the northwest were constructed for railroads in the late 1800s.

The Granite Falls Bridge was built to last 75 years. While it shows signs of age, it remains structurally sound. However, its narrow width does not provide enough room for two large vehicles to pass comfortably, and it is a vital crossing over the South Fork Stillaguamish River on the Mountain Loop Highway.

Construction to replace the bridge is planned to begin in 2028 and continue through 2029. The original bridge will remain open throughout.

Those interested in submitting proposals for the existing bridge should contact the Snohomish County Purchasing Department at (425) 388-3344 or purchasing@snoco.org.

For more information, visit snohomishcountywa.gov/6741.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay