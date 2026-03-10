Snohomish County sees dusting of snow

The morning sun melts trace amounts of snow on Tuesday morning in Everett, Washington. (Will Geschke / The Herald)

EVERETT — Residents in Everett and north Snohomish County woke up to a dusting of snow and ice on Tuesday morning.

In Everett, a trace amount of snow fell onto the ground and remained through the early morning. Snow levels further north in the county were higher, said Maddie Kristell, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Seattle. Marysville saw about an inch of snowfall.

Kristell said that, considering the context of the season, the mid-March snowy day wasn’t particularly unusual.

“It’s certainly not something that never happens in the spring,” she said. “Or almost spring.”

Slick icy roads proved dangerous for some commuters in the early morning hours on Tuesday. Around 7 a.m., 16 vehicles collided along 164th St. SW in Lynnwood in a crash that Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Courtney O’Keefe said was ice-related.

Some school districts across north Snohomish County, including Lake Stevens, Lakewood, Arlington and Marysville, operated on a two-hour delay due to the snow and ice. Granite Falls High School closed for the day while other schools in the Granite Falls district rescheduled parent-teacher conferences that were scheduled for before 10 a.m. Tuesday.

In Marysville, garbage and recycling collection services were delayed by an hour. Due to icy roads, some areas did not receive garbage collection at all on Tuesday. Waste management staff will collect double on the next collection day for customers who did not receive collections on Tuesday, the city wrote in an alert.

Going forward, the chances of lowland snow will continue to diminish this week as snowfall will be more concentrated in the mountains, Kristell said. A strong cold front coming into the region tomorrow will bring windy days to much of western Washington beginning Wednesday, along with rain, but snow is not likely. Winds could reach gusts of 40 to 45 miles per hour in the lowlands Wednesday evening, a National Weather Service report read, with the possibility of a wind advisory on Whidbey Island. Highs will be in the mid- to upper-40s.

A blizzard warning is in effect for the overnight hours on Wednesday and Thursday in the Cascades. By Thursday, The National Weather Service predicts an atmospheric river could bring more rain to the region.

