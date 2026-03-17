Snohomish dominates at home, improves to 2-1

Snohomish junior Luke Davis releases a pitch during the Panthers’ 4-2 win against Monroe in a District 1 3A consolation game in Woodinville, Washington on May 17, 2025. (Photo courtesy of Brea Bursch / Snohomish Baseball)

Prep baseball roundup for Tuesday, March 17:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Snohomish 8, Ferndale 1

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (2-1) stole seven bases and managed three extra-base hits in a rout of the Golden Eagles. Landon Klein (3-for-4) stole four bases and tripled, scoring four times in four at-bats. Luke Davis earned the win on the mound, allowing two hits in five innings while striking out seven hitters with no runs allowed.

North Creek 5, Glacier Peak 4

SNOHOMISH — The Grizzlies (2-1) suffered their first loss, as Aidan Kim’s double in the top of the seventh brought North Creek the winning run. Will Dacy (1-for-3) doubled for Glacier Peak, bringing in a game-high three runs. Jackson Birrell pitched four innings for GP, striking out three while giving up one run.

Roosevelt 11, Meadowdale 2

LYNNWOOD — The Rough Riders notched 15 hits and 10 walks, outpacing the Mavericks (0-1) in their opener. Kealoha Kepo’o-Sabate (1-for-1) was a consistent force for Meadowdale, scoring a run and bringing one in while drawing two walks and stealing two bases.

Lynden Christian 16, Lakewood 1 (5)

ARLINGTON — The Cougars dropped to 0-2 as Connor Taylor scored the lone run and doubled.

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Orcas Island at Granite Falls, canceled