Jackson stays perfect thanks to pitching

Jackson’s Austin Halvorson (22) pitches during a baseball game between Jackson and Glacier Peak at Glacier Peak High School on Tuesday, April 16, 2024 in Snohomish, Washington. Glacier Peak won, 5-3. (Annie Barker / The Herald)

Prep baseball roundup for Wednesday, March 18:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Jackson 3, Mount Vernon 1

EVERETT — The Timberwolves got out to a 5-0 season start thanks to a brilliant pair of showings on the mound. Quinten Johns pitched five innings for Jackson, striking out nine while allowing three hits and no earned runs. Austin Halvorson closed the final two frames, allowing two hits while posting four Ks. The duo also scored a run each for Jackson as Halvorson went 2-for-2 and Johns went 1-for-2.

Kamiak 12, Lynnwood 2 (5)

BOTHELL — The Knights (2-1) found five runs in the fifth to bring about the run rule against the Royals (1-2). Luke Dutchin stood out all around, going 3-for-3 for two RBI while pitching two hitless innings with four strikeouts. Jonah Swardstrom also brought in two runs, homering for Kamiak while scoring two runs himself. Lukas Holmer (1-for-2, run, RBI) hit a go-ahead solo home run for Lynnwood in the third.

Puyallup 4, Edmonds-Woodway 0

EDMONDS — The Warriors (0-2) fell to the nationally rated Vikings at home, allowing nine total walks. Pitcher Declan Crawford picked up the loss, but allowed no hits and struck out three batters in three innings for Edmonds-Woodway.

Ballard 11, Shorecrest 7 (5)

SHORELINE — The Scots (1-1) fell in a shortened game, scoring all of their runs in a third-inning rally to cut the lead to 8-7 at one point. Finan McLaughlin (1-for-2, run) came up with the only Shorecrest extra-base hit with his lead-off double in the third.

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Stanwood at Arlington, canceled

Cascade at Marysville Getchell, canceled

Oak Harbor at Marysville Pilchuck, canceled

Emerald Sound

King’s 15, Granite Falls 0 (5)

SHORELINE — The Knights (1-2 overall, 1-1 league) scored 12 runs in the opening inning en route to a comfortable run-rule win over the Tigers (1-1, 1-1). Knight Root (1-for-3, run) and Brady Reiss (1-for-2, run) each brought in three runs for King’s, while John Bjella (1-for-2) and Jakob Fowler (2-for-3, 2 RBI) each scored three times. Sam Ruhlman pitched three innings for the Knights, striking out five while giving up one hit. Dwayne Pocknett Jr. (1-for-3) stole a base for Granite Falls.