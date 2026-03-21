Snohomish’s Trevor Vorderbruggen wins pitcher’s duel over Monroe

Snohomish’s Trevor Vorderbruggen yells after getting a strike out during the opening round 3A state game against Bellevue on Tuesday, May 20, 2025 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Prep baseball roundup for Friday and Saturday (March 20-21):

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Wesco 3A/2A North

Snohomish 2, Monroe 1

SNOHOMISH — The Panthers (4-0 overall, 1-0 league) held on for their first league win of the season in a pitchers’ duel between Snohomish junior Trevor Vorderbruggen and Monroe senior Caleb Campbell. Vorderbruggen pitched a complete-game four-hitter, striking out 10, walking two and allowing one earned run in front of an errorless defense. The Bearcats committed five errors, but Campbell struck out seven in his five innings of work. He allowed three hits, struck out seven, walked none and gave up two unearned runs.

In the fifth inning, Brecklin Davisson singled, and pinch-runner Blake Kendall came home for the decisive run on a ball hit by Chase Clark. The Bearcats threatened in the sixth with a leadoff walk from Campbell and a one-out single by AJ Welch. Vorderbruggen responded with his ninth strikeout and induced a popup for the third out.

Landon Klein went 1-for-3 with a walk for Snohomish. Welch registered two of Monroe’s four hits during his three at-bats.

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Stanwood 19, Marysville Pilchuck 1

Wesco 3A/2A South

Mountlake Terrace 15, Lynnwood 4 (5)

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Owen Meek went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored and a stolen base for the Hawks 1-2 overall, 1-0 league). Owen Boswell doubled, tripled, stole a base, drove in five runs and scored once. Jack Gripentrop allowed one run over four innings on the mound while batting 2-for-3 with a double, three RBI and a run scored. Cian Harney (2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, 2 R, SB) and Charlie Schofield (double, 2 HBP, 2 SB, 4 R) also added to the onslaught.

Lukas Holmer doubled, walked twice, stole a base and scored two times for Lynnwood (1-3, 0-1).

Edmonds-Woodway 2, Meadowdale 1

EDMONDS — Senior Finn Crawford struck out 10 batters and allowed just two hits and a run in six innings of work to lead the Warriors (1-2 overall, 1-o league) to their first win of the season. Crawford also helped his cause with two hits on offense.

Meadowdale got a strong start from Parker Elliott, who allowed a lone earned run on four hits and two walks across five innings.

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Archbishop Murphy 5, Shorecrest 3

Wesco 4A

Kamiak 7, Cascade 1

Non-league

Shorewood 5, Ballard 1

Eastside Catholic 11, Everett 0

Sultan 5, South Whidbey 2

King’s 5, Seattle Prep 2

Marysville Getchell at Sedro-Woolley, canceled

SATURDAY

Non-league

Wesco 4A

Jackson 29, Mariner 0

Non-league

Marysville Pilchuck at Archbishop Murphy, score not reported

Glacier Peak 5 Camas 4

Sedro-Woolley 6, Meadowdale 1

Friday Harbor at Granite Falls, postponed