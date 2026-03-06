2026 Toyota Prius PHEV adds a Nightshade edition

The Nightshade edition is a new trim for the 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid.

The Nightshade edition is a new trim for the 2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid.

Toyota’s Prius lineup gains a new member for 2026 with the introduction of the Prius Plug-in Hybrid Nightshade edition.

Based on the Prius compact five-door liftback’s XSE trim, the Nightshade is decked out in black accents including badging, door sills, door handles, mirror caps, and bumpers. Snazzy 19-inch black wheels provide the crowning touch.

The Nightshade edition has a choice of three paint colors: Karashi, Midnight Black Metallic, and Wind Chill Pearl. Karashi is the name of a bright yellow Japanese hot mustard, and the color is exclusive to the Nightshade in the 2026 Prius PHEV family. Wherever it goes, a Karashi Nightshade does not go unnoticed; I can attest to that.

Nightshade’s interior is appropriately all black, highlighted by well-bolstered and comfortable better-than-leather SofTex seats. Attractive carbon fiber accents on the dashboard are another exclusive feature of the Nightshade model.

An 8-inch Toyota audio multimedia system with six speakers is standard and includes wireless smartphone compatibility, wireless charging, and SiriusXM. My test car was nicely upgraded with an optional 12.3-inch screen ($610).

An optional fixed glass roof added $1,000 to the bottom line, a worthwhile splurge. It’s divided into two sections, one above the driver and front passenger, the other above the back seats. The car’s steep rakes look great from the outside, but they do cut down on light and roominess inside. An ability to get a view of the stratosphere courtesy of the glass roof is a perfect antidote; something else I can attest to.

A 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and two electric motors give the Prius PHEV Nightshade 220 horsepower and about 39 miles of all-electric driving on a full charge. The EPA rates fuel economy at 50/47/48 mpg, and gives an MPGe rating of 114 for city and highway driving combined.

Plug-in hybrid versions of the Prius, including the Nightshade, have front-wheel drive without an option for all-wheel drive.

Nightshade’s handling is lively and nimble, with rapid acceleration typical of powertrains that have electric involvement. The fun-to-drive quotient is up there.

On the practical side, Nightshade’s cargo area has a flat load floor conducive to loading and unloading bulky items like 50-pound bags of wild bird seed. It’s a roomy space, too. I got four of those things in there with a bit of room to spare. Victory!

2026 Toyota Prius Plug-in Hybrid Nightshade Edition

Base Price: $37,795

Price as Driven: $41,284