Jackson goes 2-0 in non-league clashes

Jackson’s Austin Halvorson tags Edmonds-Woodway’s Toshi Gilginas as he slides into second for the out during the game on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Weekend prep baseball roundup for March 13-14:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

FRIDAY

Non-league

Arlington 11, Everett 8

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (1-0) outlasted the Seagulls (0-2) at home, stealing six bases as a team. Daniel Delcoure (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Easton Aalbu (2-for-3, run, RBI) and Xander Carroll (1-for-2, run, 2 RBI) each doubled for Arlington. Lincoln Stewart and Conor Veals each scored a run and had an RBI for Everett.

Stanwood 6, Capital 0

STANWOOD — The Spartans (2-0) shut out the Cougars at home as Oscar Cabe struck out four while allowing one hit in four innings. Blake Hundley (2-for-4) scored two runs while Tanner Requa (run) drew three of Stanwood’s eight walks.

Jackson 7, Oak Harbor 0

MILL CREEK — Austin Halvorson went five innings for Jackson (2-0), striking out 10 and allowing three hits in a shutout win. Quinten Johns (1-for-4, run) tripled for Jackson while Halvorson scored two runs alongside Rylan Taguchi (1-for-2, RBI).

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Monroe at Kamiak, canceled

Glacier Peak at Shorecrest, canceled

Snohomish at Archbishop Murphy, canceled

King’s at Sultan, canceled

Sedro-Woolley vs. Meadowdale, canceled

Mountlake Terrace at Garfield, canceled

Edmonds-Woodway at Lincoln (Seattle), canceled

SATURDAY

Non-league

Jackson 2, Ingraham 1

SEATTLE — Colby Bossert’s bunt scored Dayton Radford off an error to walk it off for the Timberwolves (3-0) on the road. Quinten Johns pitched the entire way for Jackson, giving up just two hits while striking out eight of the 24 hitters he faced.

Cascade 5, Lynnwood 1

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Bruins (1-0) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull away from the Royals (0-1). Steven Wilson pitched four innings for Cascade, striking out 10 of the 15 hitters he saw, while Trevyn Avery found seven Ks in two innings. On offense, Logan Crosson (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Kollin Malloy (1-for-3, run) each doubled. Mathias Castillo pitched five innings for Lynnwood en route to a six-K outing.

Shorewood 11, Everett 0 (5)

EVERETT — The Stormrays (2-1) scored nine runs in the fifth to invoke the run rule against the Seagulls (0-3). Lukas Wanke (W, 3.0 IP, 1 H, 8 K) and Joe Frye (2.0 IP, 0 H, 5 K) combined to allow just one hit, while Frye went 2-for-3 at the plate for two runs and two RBI. Lorenzo Jaramillo tripled in the fifth to bring in three runs.

Arlington 2, Oak Harbor 1

ARLINGTON — Daniel Delcoure allowed just one earned run in six innings as the Eagles (2-0) squeaked by the Wildcats. Brayden Jewett had Arlington’s sole RBI on a double in the second inning.

Stanwood 11, Squalicum 0 (5)

STANWOOD — The Spartans (3-0) run-ruled the Storm at home. Jaxson Beard (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Grady Lamb (1-for-3) each scored twice for Stanwood while Dean Fagen (1-for-2, run) brought in two runs. Braddock Johnson went all five innings on the mound, striking out four hitters.

Port Angeles 3, Lakewood 0

PORT ANGELES — The Cougars (1-1) picked up their first loss of the season as Grady Dunc (2.0 IP) struck out four hitters.

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Sedro-Woolley at Marysville Pilchuck, canceled