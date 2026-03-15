Jackson goes 2-0 in non-league clashes
Published 8:51 am Sunday, March 15, 2026
Weekend prep baseball roundup for March 13-14:
(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)
FRIDAY
Non-league
Arlington 11, Everett 8
ARLINGTON — The Eagles (1-0) outlasted the Seagulls (0-2) at home, stealing six bases as a team. Daniel Delcoure (2-for-3, 2 RBI), Easton Aalbu (2-for-3, run, RBI) and Xander Carroll (1-for-2, run, 2 RBI) each doubled for Arlington. Lincoln Stewart and Conor Veals each scored a run and had an RBI for Everett.
Stanwood 6, Capital 0
STANWOOD — The Spartans (2-0) shut out the Cougars at home as Oscar Cabe struck out four while allowing one hit in four innings. Blake Hundley (2-for-4) scored two runs while Tanner Requa (run) drew three of Stanwood’s eight walks.
Jackson 7, Oak Harbor 0
MILL CREEK — Austin Halvorson went five innings for Jackson (2-0), striking out 10 and allowing three hits in a shutout win. Quinten Johns (1-for-4, run) tripled for Jackson while Halvorson scored two runs alongside Rylan Taguchi (1-for-2, RBI).
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Monroe at Kamiak, canceled
Glacier Peak at Shorecrest, canceled
Snohomish at Archbishop Murphy, canceled
King’s at Sultan, canceled
Sedro-Woolley vs. Meadowdale, canceled
Mountlake Terrace at Garfield, canceled
Edmonds-Woodway at Lincoln (Seattle), canceled
SATURDAY
Non-league
Jackson 2, Ingraham 1
SEATTLE — Colby Bossert’s bunt scored Dayton Radford off an error to walk it off for the Timberwolves (3-0) on the road. Quinten Johns pitched the entire way for Jackson, giving up just two hits while striking out eight of the 24 hitters he faced.
Cascade 5, Lynnwood 1
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — The Bruins (1-0) scored three runs in the top of the seventh to pull away from the Royals (0-1). Steven Wilson pitched four innings for Cascade, striking out 10 of the 15 hitters he saw, while Trevyn Avery found seven Ks in two innings. On offense, Logan Crosson (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Kollin Malloy (1-for-3, run) each doubled. Mathias Castillo pitched five innings for Lynnwood en route to a six-K outing.
Shorewood 11, Everett 0 (5)
EVERETT — The Stormrays (2-1) scored nine runs in the fifth to invoke the run rule against the Seagulls (0-3). Lukas Wanke (W, 3.0 IP, 1 H, 8 K) and Joe Frye (2.0 IP, 0 H, 5 K) combined to allow just one hit, while Frye went 2-for-3 at the plate for two runs and two RBI. Lorenzo Jaramillo tripled in the fifth to bring in three runs.
Arlington 2, Oak Harbor 1
ARLINGTON — Daniel Delcoure allowed just one earned run in six innings as the Eagles (2-0) squeaked by the Wildcats. Brayden Jewett had Arlington’s sole RBI on a double in the second inning.
Stanwood 11, Squalicum 0 (5)
STANWOOD — The Spartans (3-0) run-ruled the Storm at home. Jaxson Beard (2-for-3, 2 RBI) and Grady Lamb (1-for-3) each scored twice for Stanwood while Dean Fagen (1-for-2, run) brought in two runs. Braddock Johnson went all five innings on the mound, striking out four hitters.
Port Angeles 3, Lakewood 0
PORT ANGELES — The Cougars (1-1) picked up their first loss of the season as Grady Dunc (2.0 IP) struck out four hitters.
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Sedro-Woolley at Marysville Pilchuck, canceled