Kamiak jumps on Monroe early in Monday’s 8-4 win

Prep softball roundup for Monday, March 16:

(Note for coaches/scorekeepers: To report results and statistics, email sports@heraldnet.com. Please report results by 10:30 p.m.)

Non-league

Kamiak 8, Monroe 4

MUKILTEO — The Knights (1-1) jumped on Monroe with four runs in the first inning, and all eight during the first three frames. Synclair Mawudeku allowed one earned run in five innings in the circle, and also walked twice and scored two runs. Kenzie Barrington (2-for-3, double, triple, walk, 2 runs, 1 RBI), Gabby Veighey (2-for-3, run, walk) led Kamiak’s offense.

Tenny Oylear went 2-for-3 with a double and a run for the Bearcats (1-1).

Arlington 6, Everett 3

ARLINGTON — The Eagles (1-0) managed just one hit (Peyton Aanstad, 1-for-2, 2 runs) but took advantage of seven Everett errors. Pitcher Anna Luscher allowed just one earned run while striking out 12 in 4 2/3 innings for the Seagulls (1-1). She also singled and doubled from her leadoff spot. Mia Hoekendorf hit a home run and pitched 2 1/3 innings, allowing one earned run and striking out four. Arlington pitcher Peyton Aanstad struck out 10 while going the distance.

Cascade 5, Edmonds-Woodway 4

EVERETT — Each team scored three runs in the first inning before Cascade (1-1) tacked on one in the fifth and another in the sixth to come away with the win. Mia Walker went 2-for-3 while driving in a run and scoring another.

Meadowdale 3, Juanita 1

LYNNWOOD — Senior Sophia Billy drove in two runs for the Mavericks in their season opener, and Payton Aldridge struck out eight in a complete game.

Roosevelt 5, Mountlake Terrace 2

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE — Amaya Johnson (2-for-3, 2 runs, RBI) registered two of Mountlake Terrace’s three hits as the Hawks fell to 1-1.

— — — — — —

Garfield 6, Archbishop Murphy 4

Marysville Getchell at Lynnwood, score not reported

Sultan at Blaine, canceled

Everett at Mount Vernon, canceled

Issaquah at Snohomish, canceled

Franklin at Shorecrest, canceled