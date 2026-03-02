Vote for The Herald’s Prep Athlete of the Week for Feb. 22-28

The Athlete of the Week nominees for Feb. 22-28. Voting closes at midnight Sunday. The winner will be announced with the next poll and in next Wednesday’s paper.

Last week’s winner

Malia Ottow | Snohomish girls wrestling

The 120-pound junior won her second straight state Class 3A title to cap an undefeated season. Ottow won The Herald’s Athlete of the Week for Feb. 15-21 by claiming 370 (27.82%) of the 1,330 votes.

This week’s nominees

Mia Brockmeyer | Meadowdale girls basketball

The junior guard hit five 3-point baskets and scored 32 points in a Class 3A state playoff win over River Ridge on Feb. 16. She added 17 points as the Mavericks beat Enumclaw on Feb. 22.

Sienna Capelli | Snohomish girls basketball

The senior guard/forward hit a pair of late jump shots and made seven of eight free throws to close out Evergreen (Vancouver) in a Feb. 28 Class 3A state playoff game. Capelli finished with 20 points, 13 rebounds and six assists.

Caleb Greenland | Lakewood boys basketball

The senior guard scored 24 points in a Class 2A state playoff loss to West Valley (Spokane) on Feb. 22.

Isaiah Kiehl | Monroe boys basketball

The junior guard scored 25 points in the Bearcats’ narrow loss to Shorewood in a Class 3A state playoff game on Feb. 21.

Keira Isabelle Tupua | Lake Stevens girls basketball

The senior guard scored 30 points as the Vikings blew out Bonney Lake in a Class 4A state playoff game on Feb. 22.

Ellalee Wortham | Stanwood girls basketball

The senior guard contributed 27 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to a Class 3A state playoff win on Feb. 22.

