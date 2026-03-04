Tapped Public House joins Restaurant Row’s ranks at the Port of Everett

People walk along the water past the entrance to the new Tapped Public House at the Port of Everett on Tuesday in Everett.

Merchandise available at the new Tapped Public House at the Port of Everett on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

Inside the new Tapped Public House at the Port of Everett on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

A selection of beers on tap at the new Tapped Public House the Port of Everett on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

The entrance to the new Tapped Public House at the Port of Everett on Tuesday, March 3, 2026 in Everett, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Tapped Public House wants diners to feel special, and that’s no different at the Port of Everett location, which opened Monday.

The newest eatery at the waterfront’s growing Restaurant Row wants to connect “individuals and communities through a genuine hospitality experience,” said Sean Drought, the founder of The Way Group Hospitality, which operates both Tapped and The Net Shed, a combination seafood restaurant and fish market at the port.

“We want to take a great hospitality experience and blend that into the natural, physical beauty of the region,” Drought said.

For Monday’s ribbon cutting, a crowd of patrons nearly filled the approximately 6,000-square-foot restaurant and taphouse at 1420 Seiner Drive, ordering from the wood-paneled bar and sitting on the deck overlooking the marina.

The menu offers a range of Pacific Northwest-inspired dishes, utilizing as many local ingredients and vendors as they can, Drought said.

Drought’s other venture, The Net Shed, opened mid-December and is among various restaurants opening as part of the city’s waterfront transformation into a Puget Sound culinary destination. The Rustic Cork Wine Bar opened in early December as the first of five new food and bar options at The Port of Everett.

Tapped Public House sits on the second floor of the new Restaurant Row building alongside the Rustic Cork and the upcoming Menchie’s Frozen Yogurt at the Everett Marina. The 12,000-square-foot restaurant building neighbors Fisherman Jack’s, an Asian fusion restaurant, and South Fork Baking Company.

The two new restaurant buildings are around a $20 million project for the port, said Lisa Lefeber, CEO for the Port of Everett. The venture reflects the port officials’ efforts to increase the number of visitors to the waterfront and bring in added revenue.

“We have the largest public marina on the West Coast,” Lefeber said in an interview Monday. “… If you didn’t own a boat, there wasn’t anything for you to do down here. So we’re trying to bring stuff for people to do.”

The port anticipates $5.6 million in revenue from retail and industrial businesses, including restaurants, in 2026, compared to $4.1 million in 2025.

This is the fourth Tapped location, with other venues in Mill Creek, Mukilteo and Camano.

The port location will include Tapped favorites alongside new additions, like the Bay Shrimp Roll, which is specific to the port’s menu, Drought said. Other additions include adding 12 curated cocktails, a small selection of local distillery spirits and the ability to host large gatherings in the outdoor space.

Despite the new space, Tapped’s goal remains to have people leave feeling special. That’s why staff focus on the little things like letting customers sample beers before they decide, not charging for extra cheese, treating customers to dessert for their anniversary or birthday, among other things, Drought said.

“We try to appreciate regular guests, recognize first-time guests and make raving fans of everyone in between,” he said.

For Lefeber, Tapped provides the port with a family-friendly place to bring sports teams after a game.

“They’re very involved in the community, and I think that just brings loyal customers,” she said. “I’m excited to have them here.”

Menchie’s and Marina Azul Cocina & Cantina are intended to open at the port in the early spring. Port officials are on the hunt for a breakfast place to break up the dinner options and, for the building pad left, a steakhouse or experiential dining option, Lefeber said.

For Tapped visitors, Drought recommends the Prime Rib Dip.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan