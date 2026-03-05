Evergreen State Fair vendor applications are open

Meagan Scheeprs, left, reaches out to catch a stuffed animal thrown by Rachelle Keiser at one of their booths at the Evergreen State Fair on Wednesday, Aug. 20, 2025, in Monroe, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

EVERETT — Vendor applications for the 2026 Evergreen State Fair are now being accepted for commercial exhibitors, food concessionaires, local artisans and nonprofit organizations, a press release said.

Commercial exhibitors can choose a space inside the Event Center, outside throughout the grounds or in the Grandstands (back again this year with over 40 spaces available), which is in the process of having its 60-year-old roof replaced.

The 2026 Evergreen State Fair is set for Aug. 27 through Sept. 1 and Sept. 3-7.

Food concessionaires are advised to submit their applications early, as availability is limited. For community service nonprofits, one-day information spaces are available, including Healthy Communities Day on Sept. 3.

New this year is an Artisan’s Summer Market, featuring local artisans and handmade products.

Previous exhibitors and concessionaires invited back are given the first opportunity to contract the same space. New vendors must complete an application, available at evergreenfair.org/157.

Organizers will accept applications until spaces are filled.

Some products are already sufficiently represented and will not be considered, including gaming or amusement vendors (bouncy houses, pitching machines, etc.), psychics, palm or tarot card readers, temporary tattoos, airbrushing or face painting.

Food vendors not considered include hamburgers, hot dogs, espresso or ice cream products.

Taylor Scott Richmond: 425-339-3046; taylor.richmond@heraldnet.com; X: @BTayOkay