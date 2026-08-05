Edmonds business sets the table for gamers

Chris Potter cuts a beveled edge for a table at the Bandpass Design shop on July 28 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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AJ Hansen trims the edges of a table leaf stand at the Bandpass Design workshop on July 28 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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AJ Hansen sands the underside of a table in the Bandpass Design shop on July 28 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Details of a custom Bandpass Design table on July 28 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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AJ Hansen and Chris Potter at Bandpass Design’s workshop on July 28 in Edmonds, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — For gamers fighting for dining space amid loose player pieces from yesterday’s game night, this Edmonds business has a solution.

After the abrupt closure of Geek Chic, an Everett gaming furniture manufacturer, in 2017, three former employees weren’t ready to stop just yet. So, AJ Hansen, Chris Potter and Garrett Tomblingson reflected on their gameplay experience to come up with their own table design.

“It ended up turning into a full-time thing,” Potter said.

When creating Bandpass Design’s signature table, Hansen said they wanted to avoid protruding player stations, which cban keep players at an arm’s length, literally.

“That’s kind of like the philosophy that was behind the original name of the business,” Hansen said. “A band-pass filter is an audio filter that focuses on one frequency, so we just wanted to hone in on the simplicity of what this should be.”

The result was a convertible dining table that will keep gameplay frozen in time when mealtime comes.

Now, Bandpass has expanded with three table types for different play styles.

The Dresden, which Hansen referred to as the company’s bread and butter, is a dining table with a removable tabletop that reveals a recessed play surface, dedicated player stations, and cup holders to keep game boards from meeting a soggy end due to rogue elbows.

For gamers who want in on the fun without leaving the comfort of their couch, the Firefly is a coffee-table variant. Put a game on pause by sliding over the tabletop or tuck it away in the storage drawers. Bandpass also offers a playing card table without the removable top called the Mimosa.

Shoppers can put their own spin on the table. The pair said they have seen a range of customization requests, from adding cord slots to integrating a TV into the design.

“We can do pretty much anything,” Hansen said.

Shoppers can also choose between aesthetic options, such as the wood used, or add a Dungeon Master shelf. While Bandpass typically does not charge for simple modifications, like reducing the tabletop size, more complex add-ons will increase the price.

Costs vary, with starting prices ranging from $3,695 to $4,800, according to Bandpass’ website.

One customer, Brendan Power, encourages anyone considering purchasing a table to think of it as an investment piece.

“The Dresden was the most expensive piece of furniture I’d ever purchased, but is such high quality that I anticipate keeping it forever,” he said in an email.

Power bought his table in February 2020 in anticipation of future game nights that might stretch multiple days.

“I really respected that Bandpass’ aesthetic was to make modern pieces that revealed themselves to have an alternate use, rather than screaming it at first glance,” he said.

As for what games you’ll find on Power’s table?

“I love big thematic games that are often expansive and take up the whole vault,” he said.

Recent favorites include Nemesis, where players must survive an alien-infested spaceship, and Detective: City of Angels, where players solve crimes in 1940s Los Angeles, he said.

In the market for a gaming table, but unsure where to start? Bandpass runs a Discord server for customers.

It was Tomblingson who came up with the idea for the Discord, Potter said.

“That’s easily been one of our greatest things for connecting with our customers and our community,” he added.

Often, server members will jump in to answer questions before the owners get a chance to, Potter said.

Tomblingson currently runs a satellite location with a second wood shop in Kentucky.

To pursue their selection of tables or a board game display shelf, visit bandpassdesign.com.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan