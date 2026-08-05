Home goods store brings HGTV designs to Snohomish

Design samples on display for customers interested in renovation or design services from Lamb & Co. on July 21 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Inside the Lamb & Co. storefront on July 21 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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An example table setting on display inside the Lamb & Co storefront on July 21 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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A customer walks into the Lamb & Co. storefront located along First Street on July 21 in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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Lyndsay Lamb, of HGTV’s “Unsellable Houses,” inside the storefront for Lamb & Co. on July 21, 2026, in Snohomish, Washington. (Olivia Vanni / The Herald)

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EVERETT — HGTV fans can live out their interior design fantasies at this Snohomish home goods store.

The Snohomish-based twin sisters, Lyndsay Lamb and Leslie Davis, rose to fame on the show “Unsellable Houses,” where the pair helps homeowners revitalize and sell dated or otherwise overlooked homes.

The show’s first season aired on HGTV, or Home & Garden Television, in 2020. Between shots of refreshed kitchen backsplashes and stylish accent walls, local viewers may recognize the streets of Snohomish County sprinkled throughout the show’s five seasons.

But for die-hard fans, the opportunity to take home a piece of the HGTV lifestyle is nestled among the Snohomish shops.

At the Lamb & Co. storefront on First Street, you can get a taste of the twins’ style, along with other goodies, such as scented candles and T-shirts featuring the show’s iconic Volkswagens.

During a visit in July, shoppers were escaping the heat to browse the store’s summer selection.

Just like the tastefully staged homes prospective buyers walk through at the end of an episode, each corner of the shop is decorated like a snapshot of a home, from the set dining table to the couches adorned with throw pillows.

As temperatures rise, fruit motifs are a common theme in the knick-knacks lining the shelves. Outside of the seasonal touches, the store has enough variety to hit all bases of clientele, said the Store Manager Emma Apostolos.

It’s the funkier pieces, like a geometric wooden mirror, that “tend to do the best,” she added.

Her coworker, Kailah Close, said many of the people who walk through the door have a story to tell, even if it’s just about their day. She recalled one man who visited the store in honor of his late mom, a fan of the show who never got to see it herself.

“It’s interesting what you connect with,” she said.

Lamb & Co. Real Estate got its start in 2009, according to the Lamb & Co. website. Since then, the business has expanded to include design and renovation in addition to the storefront.

Early in her real estate career, Lamb realized she loved forming connections with different people.

“But to interact with people in that business, they were typically spending a minimum of $350,000,” Lamb told The Daily Herald. “I wanted another way that was more relatable to the community.”

The store stocks items as small as a box of matches to as large as a sectional.

“So people could find things they could stash in their suitcase if they were traveling or something for their home locally,” Lamb said.

The store pulls in fans and locals alike. But whether it’s your first time in Snohomish or you’re a regular shopper, Lamb wants people to feel comfortable when they walk in.

In fact, that’s one of three words she would use to describe the Lamb & Co. style, along with relatable and casual.

If nothing else, she hopes people “leave feeling good and inspired for whatever your next home project is,” she added.

While Lamb and Davis may be on TV screens across the country, the twins remain closely rooted to the Snohomish community. That feeling of being connected and comfortable in your home is central to their brand.

“I think that helps us stay very relevant to Snohomish and to the small-town feel,” she said.

Part of that hometown connection manifests through sponsoring local events and sports teams, Lamb said. This year, Lamb & Co. Design is sponsoring the Snohomish Farmer’s Market.

The storefront is located at 801 1st St in Snohomish. It’s open from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Jenna Millikan: 425-339-3035; jenna.millikan@heraldnet.com. X: @JennaMillikan